reuters-reveals-biden-announces-new-$150-million-weapons-package-for-ukraine

Reuters was first to report that President Joe Biden would sign a new weapons package worth at least $100 million for Ukraine, the latest in a series of transfers to help Kyiv repel Russia’s invasion. The United States has rushed $3.4 billion worth of armaments to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, anti-tank Javelin missiles, ammunition and recently-disclosed “Ghost” drones.

