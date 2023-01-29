reuters-reveals-brothers-at-odds,-but-ruling-family-still-holds-key-to-sri-lanka’s-future

Reuters revealed that when a crowd of ruling party supporters marched toward activists protesting against a crippling economic crisis in Sir Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered police to stop the pro-government mob, fearing violence. Despite the president’s order, the demonstrations against inflation, power blackouts and shortages of essentials turned deadly. Gotabaya’s older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, announced his resignation as prime minister that day, making a public rift in Sri Lanka’s ruling dynasty. But the Rajapaksas are not done yet. A third brother, Basil, wields considerable influence over the country via his hold over the ruling party that dominates parliament.

