reuters-reveals-canada-in-talks-with-repsol,-pieridae-energy-about-lng-export-terminals

Reuters reported exclusively that the Canadian government is in discussion with the companies behind two proposed east coast liquefied natural gas export facilities to see how it can speed up the projects and help boost supply to Europe. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters the government was looking at Spanish company Repsol’s LNG facility in New Brunswick and the Goldboro LNG facility in Nova Scotia proposed by Pieridae Energy.

