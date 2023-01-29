Reuters was first to report on Monday that China may announce 10 new COVID-19 easing measures. Reuters reported that China will allow home quarantine for some of those testing positive, among other supplementary measures set to be announced. Those measures would be a significant shift from three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, that have battered China’s economy and fueled public discontent. The Reuters news was confirmed yesterday as China announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus. The relaxation of rules, which includes allowing infected people with mild symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically, is the clearest sign yet that Beijing is pivoting away from its zero-COVID policy. Read on Eikon 1. Read on Eikon 2.

The post Reuters reveals China to ease COVID rules appeared first on Reuters News Agency.

pappa2200