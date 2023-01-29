Reuters exclusively revealed Germany’s VNG will transfer euro payments for Russian gas to Gazprombank in the future and expects no problems during a conversion to roubles, meeting Moscow’s key demands under a fresh payment scheme. VNG’s first detailed comments on the matter come as European buyers of Russian gas must navigate a new set of rules Moscow has imposed to pay for its most precious commodity, most notably a demand to pay in roubles via an elaborate scheme.
The post Reuters reveals German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment appeared first on Reuters News Agency.
0 comments on “Reuters reveals German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment”