reuters-reveals-german-gas-importer-vng-to-transfer-euros-to-russia-for-payment

Reuters exclusively revealed Germany’s VNG will transfer euro payments for Russian gas to Gazprombank in the future and expects no problems during a conversion to roubles, meeting Moscow’s key demands under a fresh payment scheme. VNG’s first detailed comments on the matter come as European buyers of Russian gas must navigate a new set of rules Moscow has imposed to pay for its most precious commodity, most notably a demand to pay in roubles via an elaborate scheme.

Vito Califano