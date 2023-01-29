reuters-reveals-germany,-qatar-at-odds-over-terms-in-talks-on-lng-supply-deal

Reuters revealed that Germany and Qatar have hit difficulties in talks over long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deals amid differences over key conditions, including the duration of any contract. Germany, which aims to cut its carbon emissions by 88% by 2040, is reluctant to commit to Qatar’s conditions to sign deals of at least 20 years to secure the massive LNG volumes it needs to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

