reuters-reveals-global-standards-body-approves-new-merchant-code-for-gun-sellers

Reuters was first to report that an international standards body approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers following pressure from activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases. It will allow financial institutions to use new tools to detect and report suspicious activity associated with gun trafficking and mass shootings.
