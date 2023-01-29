reuters-reveals-japanese-buyout-firms-jip,-polaris-considering-bids-for-toshiba

Reuters revealed that Japanese buyout firms Japan Industrial Partners and Polaris Capital Group are each considering participating in bids for Toshiba Corp. Toshiba, which has been bedeviled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee last month to explore strategic options, including potential deals to go private, after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.

