reuters-reveals-jetblue,-spirit-near-takeover-deal

Reuters was first to report that Frontier Group’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines would collapse after the latter let it go to a shareholder vote that shot the deal down, allowing Spirit Airlines to finalize a $3.8 billion sale to JetBlue Airways. Shares of all three companies moved sharply after Reuters revealed the news. In a subsequent update today, Reuters reported that Spirit Airlines agreed to the $3.8 billion buyout offer from JetBlue Airways.