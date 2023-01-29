reuters-reveals-kimmeridge-says-in-talks-with-chesapeake-energy-about-changes,-shares-rise

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp rose as much as 7% after Kimmeridge, an activist investment firm that focuses on oil and gas exploration and production companies, told Reuters it has built a stake in the U.S. oil and gas producer and started talks with the management team on changes to boost its value.

Vittorio Rienzo