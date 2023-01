Reuters was first to report that L3Harris Technologies Inc was nearing a $4.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 10 months after the latter’s $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp fell through.

