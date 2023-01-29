WEB REPUTATION

Reuters reveals South Korea doubles down on risky ‘Kill Chain’ plans to counter North Korea nuclear threat

by valipomponi
29 Gennaio 2023
Reuters revealed South Korea is pouring resources into its strategy of deterring any North Korean nuclear attack by preparing for preemptive strikes, if necessary. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has publicly given new emphasis to the so-called “Kill Chain” system to counter a North Korean nuclear attack.

