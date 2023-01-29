Reuters exclusively reported that U.S. and Chinese regulatory officials are in talks to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, according to three people briefed on the matter. The standoff, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) denied an earlier Reuters report that said a team from the agency had arrived in Beijing for talks.

The post Reuters reveals U.S. regulators visit China for audit deal talks appeared first on Reuters News Agency.

Vito Califano