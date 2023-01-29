Reuters reveals U.S. weighs resumption of offensive arms sales to Saudis

Reuters exclusively revealed the Biden administration is discussing possibly lifting its ban on U.S. sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, but any final decision is expected to hinge on whether Riyadh makes progress toward ending the war in neighboring Yemen. Senior Saudi officials pressed their U.S. counterparts to scrap a policy of selling only defensive arms to its top Gulf partner in several meetings in Riyadh and Washington in recent months.

