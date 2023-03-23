Reuters was first to report that SoftBank’s Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO

|Reuters was first to report that Arm Ltd, the British chip designer owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is seeking to raise at least $8 billion from what is expected to be a blockbuster U.S. stock market launch this year. Arm is expected to confidentially submit paperwork for its initial public offering in late April.
