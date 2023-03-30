rev.-shane-harris-calls-on-san-diego-county-supervisor-nathan-fletcher-to-resign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lawsuit has been filed in Superior Court alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation by San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

A description of the suit reads, “Defendant San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nathan Fletcher, stalked plaintiff’s Instagram account and sexually assaulted plaintiff. Defendants abruptly fired plaintiff the same day Nathan Fletcher announced his candidacy for the California State Senate.”

In a statement, Fletcher confirmed he cheated on his wife, but denied all of the allegations in the newly filed suit.

Reverend Shane Harris, the founder of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, reacted on Twitter by announcing a press conference where he will call on Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to resign from his position as County Supervisor and Chair of MTS.

Harris said he has great concerns of “the intention of Sunday night.” Explaining that the statements he made Sunday had “nothing to do with” sexual relationships, or MTS.

Harris didn’t touch on the allegations in the suit, but said Fletcher had “moral incompetency” for cheating on his wife, Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher.

He also pointed out that when similar allegations were made against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, Lorena Gonzalez was the first politician to call for his resignation.

A staff-led office for San Diego County’s District 4 is not appropriate, as Harris explained the community and the people deserve more, not a representative that is battling a lawsuit from rehab, asserting that Fletcher “has lost the trust of the public,” adding that he is “unfit for office.”

Harris called for everyone to offer comfort and compassion for Fletcher as he is getting treatment in rehab.

Concluding, Harris said Fletcher should not be given the option to continue working as County Supervisor, pointing out obvious double standards in the media regarding the Me Too movements treatment of Republicans versus Democrats.

Shane Harris full press conference is below:

Following his press conference, Harris tweet this messages:

The complete lawsuit is below:

