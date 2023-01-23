REVEALED: €1BN – or half – of Bizlato’s crypto exchanges linked to crime gangs and sanctions-busting, say EU police who have arrested top management

By AMLi Correspondent EUROPEAN police agencies have arrested the top management of dirty money crypto exchange Bizlato, it has been revealed. Analysis now indicates 46pc of the assets exchanged through Bitzlato, worth roughly €1BN had links to criminal activities. More than 3,500 bitcoin addresses and around 1,000 Bitzlato user details showed links with various criminal…

