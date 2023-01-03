The UK’s different approach to share ownership by sanctioned people and companies has created a loophole in the global system enforcing sanctions against hostile states, experts warn.

The policy means that the UK regime may be weaker than in the EU and US, but defenders of the rules as they stand say it gives Brits more flexibility to go after hidden assets.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post REVEALED: Sanctions loophole is exposed in UK, leaving country facing accusation its Russia assets regime is weaker than EU or US appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano