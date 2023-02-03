revealed:-spanish-government-is-assisting-morocco-in-its-attempts-to-be-freed-from-fatf-‘grey-list,’-madrid-confirms

By AML Intelligence Correspondent THE SPANISH government is assisting Morocco in its efforts to get off FATF’s watchlist later this month. Officials in Madrid confirmed that Spain is discussing how to remove Morocco from the so-called “grey list” of money laundering countries. A delegation from FATF (Financial Action Task Force) visited Morocco last month. The…

