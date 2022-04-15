Reviewers Say This Dark Spot Serum Works Better Than Lasers — 23% Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dark spots can be notoriously hard to get rid of. You can receive them from natural aging or if you spend too much time in the sun, and once they have settled, it can feel like they’re impossible to fade — let alone fully get rid of. If you’ve tried product after product with no success, you may feel like going to get a professional treatment may be the only answer.

Before taking that major step and spending serious cash in the process, you might want to consider trying one last at-home treatment. We found a serum on Amazon that shoppers say has worked better than laser treatments that cost far more money than this one little bottle. And on top of that, this “amazing” product is currently on sale for less than $20 — what a steal!

Get the EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector Remover for Face and Body (originally $23) on sale for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

The EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector is a serum that you can use on the face or body in areas that have discoloration that you want to get rid of. The compound of ingredients include 4-Butylresorcinol, Kojic Acid, Lactic Acid and Salicylic Acid, which all work together to lighten up those stubborn dark spots and potentially get rid of them altogether! The formula penetrates deep beyond the skin’s outer layer to brighten and lighten.

Any type of discoloration issue may be able to benefit from this serum, whether it’s age spots or leftover acne scarring. One reviewer that reportedly spent over $1,500 on multiple laser sessions said that this serum worked so much better for them! It’s hard to believe that such an inexpensive product can produce better results than a pro treatment, but judging by the reviews, it may seriously measure up. Not every product is guaranteed to work for every single person, so if you want to test out some more dark spot serums that won’t break the bank, you can try Burt’s Bees corrector, this serum from Palmers or these patches from Mighty Patch!

