‘rhonj’-sneak-peek:-gia-fires-back-after-margaret-dismisses-teresa

As season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey continues to heat up, Gia Giudice isn’t afraid to get involved in the action. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter fires back at Margaret Josephs in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 29, episode.

“By the way, who thinks it’s weird that Teresa would text us to wear her stuff in the guise of doing something for charity?” Margaret, 54, asks Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and “friend” Traci Lynn Johnson as the group gets ready to play in a charity softball tournament.

Jackie, 45, was quick to agree with her friend over Teresa’s new workout line. “Oh, my God, I do,” the journalist says. “I’m not going to be an advertisement, especially for someone digging for information that could destroy my life.”

“She’s not even talking to us,” Margaret adds. “We’re not wearing them.”

Things got awkward when Teresa, 49, and Gia, 21, arrive with the Standing Strong author’s now-fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

“I brought stuff if you guys want it — it’s my workout line,” Teresa mentions before Margaret quickly chimes in and says, “No, we’re good.”

Teresa then asks, “You have to say it like that? We’re good?”

After Margaret reiterates that the group is “good” as they are at a charity event, Gia rolls her eyes.

“I mean, you’re wearing the same thing anyway,” the college student replies. “We’re all wearing black leggings. She supports you guys with everything.”

Teresa and Margaret have been at odds all season after the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget author asked questions about Luis’ past.

“I’m not sure [we can be friends],” Teresa told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “I’ve done nothing to Margaret, nothing at all. Didn’t go searching into her past because, of course, she puts it all out there. Not that I even want to, because I don’t want to. You know what I mean? So for someone to try to hurt you for no reason, it’s like, where does that leave you? I’m hurt and disgusted, I really am.”

Teresa added in the same interview that she wasn’t afraid to break the fourth wall on season 12 because she was “protecting Louie.”

She explained: “I’ve been around the block a lot. So it’s like, I’m not going to do this. And he didn’t sign up for this, so I’m protecting him. That’s all it is. It’s me protecting him. We have nothing to hide. He’s amazing. And I don’t care. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, except to myself and to my daughters.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.