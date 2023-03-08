rhyme-&-reason-ministry-invited-community-to-annual-fundraising-gala

Rhyme & Reason Ministry invites everyone interested in an inspiring evening to its annual fundraising gala.

The gala, with the theme “Help Us Spread our Wings,” is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the RV Hall of Fame & Museum, 21565 Executive Parkway in Elkhart.

Rhyme & Reason serves people with developmental disabilities, cognitive delays, and social skills deficits, as well as foster and adopted youths.

R&R is in the midst of an ambitious campaign to provide the community with a place for people with physical, mental and emotional challenges to gather, participate in therapeutic activities and gain vocational skills.

The evening will include dinner, dancing, and a silent auction. Charles Minx, a Rhyme & Reason Mentor, will be the guest speaker – sharing how God prepared him for what was to come in his life and led him to Rhyme & Reason. Charles is a family man, Army veteran, author, and retired educator.

Proceeds from the gala will go toward developing an 84-acre parcel near Lakeville that will include a Club House, hiking trails (including trails accessible to wheelchairs) through wooded areas and a large event building.

More information is available at rhymeandreason.net – or to purchase tickets, go directly to the event webpage at http://www.rhymeandreasongive.betterworld.org/auctions/help-us-spread-our-wings-2023

