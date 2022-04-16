rihanna-and-asap-rocky:-a-complete-timeline-of-their-relationship

Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her “the love of my life” in 2021.

After more than a year of rumors, the “Peso” artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that he was dating the Fenty Beauty founder and called her “The One.” One month earlier, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were spotted “holding hands and laughing” during a night out in Los Angeles.

“It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend,” the insider added. “They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

The duo made their red carpet debut in December 2019 at the Fashion Awards in London, but at the time, Rihanna was fresh off her breakup with ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel, with whom she was first linked in 2017.

“Rihanna and A$AP are hanging out and hooking up,” a source told Us in February 2020. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry.”

Fans of the musicians first started hoping for a love connection between the twosome when they teamed up in 2012 for a flirtatious performance at the MTV Video Music Awards and A$AP jumped on a remix of Rihanna’s “Cockiness (Love It).”

A few months later, the New York native paid tribute to his friend with a shoutout in his song “Fashion Killa,” from his January 2013 album, Long. Live. A$AP., but by February, he was linked to model Chanel Iman. The former pair got engaged in April 2014 but split for good in October of that year.

Rihanna, meanwhile, was pursuing a relationship with Drake, whom she dated off and on from 2009 to 2016. The duo collaborated on several songs together — including “Work” from her 2016 album, Anti, and “Too Good” from his 2016 LP, Views — but called it quits for good in October of that year.

“She doesn’t want to be held down,” a source told Us at the time. “They will always be close,” added another insider. “If they end up together, it could happen, but not now.”

It’s apparently not happening in 2021, either, because the Ocean’s 8 star seems to be going strong with A$AP. “A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years,” a source told Us in December 2020, adding that the “Umbrella” singer “kept him in the friend zone” for a while. “Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up. They’ve been together ever since.”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Rihanna and A$AP’s complete relationship timeline: