It’s no doubt that Rihanna has some of the best Instagram content out there and since the launch of Fenty, her beauty line, we’ve been lucky enough to enjoy multiple videos of the star getting glam. Whether she’s layering on her Iridescent Lip Luminizers and pouting for the camera, or dusting herself in highlighter with Fenty’s pink Fairy Bomb, it’s no secret that RiRi loves to share her passion for makeup with her followers.

But now, the beauty queen has decided to dedicate an entire day to sharing her best beauty tips. That’s right, Rihanna is about to headline her first makeup class (and we can bet there will be more than a few teacher’s pets).

Taking place in Dubai on September 29th, tickets for the one-day session will cost you close to 2,000 dollars, depending on the tier selected. But although the classes might come at a steep price tag, the money is going to a great cause. All proceeds from the tickets will be donateted to Dubai Cares, a charity that helps eliminate obstacles that can prevent kids from getting the education they need and deserve.

The different tiers will include access to gift bags and for some, a VIP party.

Rihanna will also be joined at the event by members of her Fenty team, including makeup artists, Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal. Sephora will also be involved as a co-sponsor of the session.

Why Dubai? Rihanna has quite a few connections to that part of the world, including her reported bae, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. Fenty made a widespread expansion into the middle east earlier this year and their most recent eyeshadow palette was titled, Moroccan Spice. Additionally, Kim Kardashian, another A-list celeb turned beauty maven, held her own makeup class in Dubai last year.

So, anyone want to pool money for a trip to Dubai? If anything, we hope RiRi will continue to post vids on her Insta to keep us all involved!

The post Rihanna is Hosting Her First Fenty Beauty Class This Month appeared first on FASHION Magazine.