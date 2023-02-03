Rise in selective schools drains HSC stars from comprehensive system

by Vittorio Rienzo
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
rise-in-selective-schools-drains-hsc-stars-from-comprehensive-system


“There is a culture that has developed around selective schools; they are the ultimate prize for many families,” says one education expert.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Rise in selective schools drains HSC stars from comprehensive system

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: