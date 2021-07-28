rita-ora-channels-her-inner-tinkerbell-in-adorable-bikini-photo-shoot

Bikini babes! With summer in full swing, stars have been showing off their cute suits and spunky style.

And from barely-there bottoms to bathing suits with body jewelry, it’s safe to say that 2021 has seen some seriously sexy snaps.

Whether they’re just chilling their backyard or soaking up the sun on vacation, celebs have been heating up our Instagram feeds all year long.

While some will rock a simple suit, many like to put their own stylish spin on swimwear. This year has seen a resurgence of everything from ‘90s trends to western influence.

One summer accessory they can’t seem to get enough of? Bucket hats! Nina Agdal anticipated the trend in January, with Simone Biles following in her footsteps come March.

Our favorite take on the look however was done by Addison Rae. The 20-year-old TikTok star committed to the vibe, opting for a purple bucket hat, floral print bikini top, leopard mini skirt and slinged-back pumps.

Hailey Baldwin found herself turning to Y2K for a style cue too, rocking rainbow rubber bands in her hair.

When the stars aren’t channeling the early aughts, many have looked to western style for inspo. Everyone from Olivia Jade to Dua Lipa has decided that adding a pair of leather boots and a cowgirl hat is the coolest new summer look. And hey, who are we to argue?!

Obviously, there are always stars who like to show off their swimwear splurges. Be it Larsa Pippen’s chic Chanel suit or SZA’s Dior bikini, there’s no question that this year has seen a fair share of designer duds.

A special shoutout goes to Emily Ratajkowski, who rang in her birthday this year in a gorgeous mermaid-inspired Versace bikini. Donatella Versace even gave the star her stamp of approval, commenting on the model’s post. “The birthday mermaid!!! you look STUNNING @emrata,” the fashion designer wrote.

While those couture suits cost a pretty penny, other celebs reach for bikinis a lower price point. Some of their faves come from Frankies Bikinis, Triangl, Boohoo and Cotton:On.

Just as the stars like to dress up in super stylish summer suits though, they also like to strip down. Delilah Belle Hamlin and Heidi Klum are among those that have sent temperatures soaring in nearly nothing, taking to Instagram to share topless pics.

From Paulina Porizkova’s booty-baring bikini to Bella Hadid‘s strappy brown suit, keep scrolling to see the hottest celebrity bikini moments in 2021!