‘riverdale’-cast’s-dating-history:-inside-their-offscreen-love-lives

Archie just thinks his personal life is complicated! Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinart, Camila Mendes and Vanessa Morgan are among the Riverdale stars whose offscreen relationships have made headlines over the years.

Reinhart and Sprouse won over fans as lovebirds Betty and Jughead on the CW drama, which premiered in January 2017. So viewers were ecstatic to discover the duo were a real-life couple when they were first linked in July 2017.

After dating on and off for more than two years, the costars called it quits in 2020. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Sprouse explained via Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

As for the Chemical Hearts star, she revealed that she felt like she was “dying” during the aftermath of the split. “It was f—king rough, and there’s no other way through it than just through it,” she told Refinery29 that same month. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s—t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Sprouse and Reinhart were not the only Riverdale stars to pair up off screen. Mendes also dated Charles Melton from 2018 to 2019.

“I write letters to my girlfriend,” the Sun Is Also a Star actor exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. “I mean, I don’t think that’s the most romantic but, you know, it’s the little simple things that I’ve done for her.”

The cast support each other’s relationships too. Madelaine Petsch exclusively divulged to Us in May 2019 that she and Mendes were “double daters, officially.”

Amid thriving love lives, multiple stars from the show took the next step by starting families. Morgan welcomed son River with Michael Kopech in January 2021, while Apa announced in May 2021 that he and girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together.

Scroll down to discover everything there is to know about the Riverdale stars’ dating history!