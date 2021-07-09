roast-cauliflower-with-cauliflower-kimchi-and-pickled-raisins

4

Once your kimchi is ready, it’s time to make the other elements of the dish. Begin with the coriander oil. Place the coriander and vegetable oil into a blender and blitz for 5 minutes, until completely smooth and green. Pour the mixture into a pan and bring to the boil – as soon as it starts to bubble, remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Set a sieve over a bowl and line the sieve with a piece of muslin (or a j-cloth), then carefully pour the hot oil into it and set aside to strain