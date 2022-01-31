CUCINA

Robert De Niro elogia Sorrentino: “The Hand of God pieno di cose fantastiche”

by Maria Longo
31 January 2022
Comments 0
robert-de-niro-elogia-sorrentino:-“the-hand-of-god-pieno-di-cose-fantastiche”

(Adnkronos) – La grande star di Hollywood apprezza la pellicola ‘E’ stata la mano di Dio’: “Incredibilmente personale”

0 comments on “Robert De Niro elogia Sorrentino: “The Hand of God pieno di cose fantastiche”

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: