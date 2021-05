Director Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” will release in theaters on April 8, 2022, Focus Features announced on Friday. Universal Pictures International will premiere the film internationally on the same day. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk, the revenge thriller explores the depths at which a Viking prince will […]

