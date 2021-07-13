Roberto Ugolini con Truffleat & Ugolini Tartufi , sbarca sul mercato mondiale con la propria linea prodotti al Tartufo

TrufflEAT® was founded in Thailand in 2010, in collaboration with Italian manufacturer Urbani Tartufi, whose catalogue products they import under a licence authorised by the Food and Drug Administration. It is based in Italy and Thailand. TrufflEAT® today represents the excellence of Italian companies collecting and producing truffle products, one of the most prestigious Italian products. It also markets a line of own-brand products worldwide through e-commmerce, private individuals and Franchise stores.





The export market for fresh truffles boasts a turnover of $6 billion, and $15 billion for truffle products. And the trend is increasing for both white and black truffles, every season. TrufflEAT ® exports the best Italian truffles to individuals, entrepreneurs and independents who sell them through an account on our e-commerce platform truffleat.it . DHL delivers within 24/48/72 hours worldwide

for both white and black truffles, every season. ® exports the best Italian truffles to individuals, entrepreneurs and independents who sell them through an account on our .





TrufflEAT® e-commerce is a fast and safe way to get selected fresh Italian truffles, approved by the FDA. Depending on the season, white or black varieties are available.

Lovers can order any kind of salt, butter, sauce and extra virgin olive oil with white or black truffles, gift boxes, snacks, sweets and many other items. A great selection of fine TrufflEat products. Consumers get high quality products at a very good price. To open your franchise: info@truffleat.com

To create a fine cuisine gourmet restaurant: info@trufflebar.com

To be part of our eCommerce: info@truffleat.it

WhatsApp: +66811455455

Contact: +39335304243

is a fast and safe way to get selected fresh Italian truffles, approved by the FDA. Lovers can order any kind of salt, butter, sauce and extra virgin olive oil with white or black truffles, gift boxes, snacks, sweets and many other items.