Rochester man, 35, killed in crash on U.S. 31 in Marshall County

The Indiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Rochester man.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., on Monday, March 20, troopers responded to calls of a serious vehicle crash on US 31 near 4A Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2013 Dodge was travelling northbound on U.S. 31 when it ran off the road, striking a concrete bridge abutment.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene but the driver, a 35-year-old man from Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Marshall County Forensic Center.

