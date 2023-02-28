rock-and-roll-legends-guns-n’-roses-are-coming-to-abu-dhabi-as-part-of-2023-world-tour

Prepare to witness history as Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas around the world throughout the summer and fall. Lighting up the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on June 1st, the world tour will see the band stopping off in various cities around the world giving fans of incredible rock anthems a real treat and a “One In A Million” chance to experience history. Famed for rocking out stadiums globally for nearly four decades, this is an unmissable chance for residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to witness a true musical phenomenon.
The American rock band, formed in 1985, has experienced a litany of success since they burst onto the scene with the debut album “Appetite for Destruction”in 1987, which reached number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. With several chart-topping hits under their belt, the band, which now consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, and Melissa Reese, has rose to fame performing a fusion of punk rock, blues rock, hard rock, heavy metal, and glam metal.
This will be the first time Guns N’ Roses has performed in the UAE since 2018, and lovers of great rock and roll can expect to hear a whole host of smash hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door”, “Welcome To The Jungle”, among many others when the musical icons take to the stage. Cementing their status as global rock megastars, the cinematic music video for “November Rain” has surpassed 2 billion views, elevating it to rarified air as “one of the most-viewed rock videos of all-time.”Last year, they dropped the Use Your Illusion I & II Super Deluxe Edition Box Set. It is available HERE with the 4LP vinyl already having sold out.
Proudly brought to you by Live Nation,Guns N’ Rosesis preparing to play an enviable list of venues worldwide in the coming months, with the group unveiling more news and surprises soon.Get ready!
Check out the upcoming tour dates below, starting here in Abu Dhabi!
2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES
Thu Jun 01 – Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Arena
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Don’t miss the chance to catch this unrivalled night at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, and grab your tickets when they go on sale on Friday, March 3rd at 12pm via www.LiveNation.me.For more information check out www.gunsnroses.com or follow Guns N’ Roses on Instagram.
The post Rock And Roll Legends Guns N’ Roses Are Coming To Abu Dhabi As Part Of 2023 World Tour first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.
0 comments on “Rock And Roll Legends Guns N’ Roses Are Coming To Abu Dhabi As Part Of 2023 World Tour”