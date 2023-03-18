rocket-fired-toward-israel-from-gaza:-israeli-military





A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Saturday, the Israeli army and witnesses said.

After sirens sounded in the community of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, close to the border, an army statement said: “One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.”

It “fell in an open area” and Israel’s missile defense systems were not deployed, the statement added.

Witnesses in Gaza told AFP they saw a single rocket fired from inside the coastal enclave, which is ruled by Hamas movement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the launch from any of the militant groups operating in Gaza.

Vito Califano