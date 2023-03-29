rollie-durruthy-hosting-‘dreams-worth-fighting-for’-art-show-at-sidebar-on-april-1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rollie Durruthy’s passion for art began at a young age, attending a fine arts academy in elementary school and studying art at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts in high school. His dedication to his craft led him to graduate with a film and media degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Rollie’s career started in the film industry, working with major companies such as 20th Century Fox Films. He then transitioned to the entertainment industry, where he spent over a decade honing his skills in nightclub VIP and event operations, hospitality, and festivals. His latest venture was a restaurant brewery and nightclub located in the heart of downtown San Diego, and he is also a part of the VIP team that puts on the world’s largest Latin music festival, The Baja Beach Fest.

But Rollie’s impact extends far beyond the world of entertainment. As a philanthropist, he has made a significant impact on the lives of others through his work with Hashtaglunchbag, where he has helped feed over one million people across four continents. He has also appeared in music videos, such as one featuring Snoop Dogg, to promote charitable causes. Rollie served as Vice President for FOSCPA, a nonprofit organization that provides art programs for youth in San Diego. Rollie Durruthy’s art, business acumen, and charitable efforts all contribute to making the world a better place.

Rollie Durruthy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his upcoming show and passion for art.

For more information visit: www.rolliedurruthy.com

Mata