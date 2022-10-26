‘roof-walk’-experience-at-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-reopens-to-public-on-november-2

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomes adventurous spirits and Ferrari fans again to an unforgettable experience with the reopening of the ‘Roof Walk’ experience where they can walk on the Park’siconic red roof and enjoy Yas Island breathtaking views starting from the 2nd of November.

Available for guests every week from Wednesday to Sundays between 12pm – 6pm, ‘Roof Walk’ is open to public for AED 195 while guests with a Park entry ticket can enjoy this experience for AED 125. Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25% discount while Silver Annual Passholders can get a 15% discount.

Home to over 43 rides and experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.

Located on Yas Island,Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The world’s largest indoor theme park and CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

