rosie-huntington-whiteley-and-jason-statham’s-relationship-timeline

In it for the long haul! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for more than a decade, quietly building their family together.

The romance started across the pond when the model and action star, both England natives, met at a London party in 2009, and they took their romance public two years later.

Their 20-year age difference might raise some eyebrows. Statham was born in July 1967 while the Mad Max: Fury Road actress entered the world in April 1987. However, Huntington-Whiteley told Instagram followers during an April 2020 Q&A that she wasn’t bothered by the gap. “Age is nothing but a number!” she wrote at the time.

In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley admitted that her romance with the Italian Job actor was better than every prior relationship she’d experienced.

“We’re best mates,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star told Self magazine at the time. “He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!”

She added that marriage wasn’t the top priority for her or Statham. “For any couple that’s been together for a certain amount of time, there’s a massive amount of pressure to get married,” she noted. “I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me … [Kids are] something that’s more realistic in the near future.”

That didn’t stop the Fast & Furious franchise star from getting down on one knee and proposing. The couple announced their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globes — but they haven’t tied the knot yet.

Just as the Rose Inc. founder predicted, babies came before marriage. She welcomed son Jack Oscar on June 24, 2017, and more than a year later, she said the nuptials were still on the back burner.

“I think the time will come,” she told Extra of her wedding in October 2018. “We’ve been so focused on our work for so long, and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time, it’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy. … I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Isabella James Statham, on February 2, 2022. The former Victoria’s Secret model announced the news via Instagram a week later, sharing a picture of an angelic bassinet with Isabella’s tiny hand sticking up.

Scroll down for a closer look at Huntington-Whiteley and Statham’s relationship timeline: