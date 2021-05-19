MONDO

Roskino, When East Meets West Partner on Co-Production Forum for Russian Biz

by Frank Cimini
19 May 2021
roskino,-when-east-meets-west-partner-on-co-production-forum-for-russian-biz

For the third edition of its Key Buyers Event, a three-day content market showcasing the latest Russian productions to international buyers, state film promotion body Roskino is expanding the co-production market it introduced last year. The revamped event is the result of a collaboration with When East Meets West, the Trieste Film Festival’s co-production forum, […]

