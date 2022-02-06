cronaca

Rotterdam Award-Winner Morgane Dziurla-Petit Proves, Once Again, That ‘Excess Will Save Us’

by
6 February 2022
rotterdam-award-winner-morgane-dziurla-petit-proves,-once-again,-that-‘excess-will-save-us’

In “Excess Will Save Us” – named this week joint winner of Rotterdam Film Festival’s Special Jury Award – Morgane Dziurla-Petit returns to Villereau, a village in the north of France where nothing ever happens. Or, according to some of the locals, everything does – from freak accidents to terrorist scares and the curious case […]

