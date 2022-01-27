cronaca

Rotterdam Tiger Premiere ‘Eami’ Blends Indigenous Paraguayan Mythology with Documentary Sensibilities

by
27 January 2022
rotterdam-tiger-premiere-‘eami’-blends-indigenous-paraguayan-mythology-with-documentary-sensibilities

World premiering in this year’s Rotterdam Tiger Competition, Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina’s fourth feature “Eami” is a mythological tale born of the Ayoreo Totobiegosode, an indigenous community from the country’s northern regions. Unique in its form, the film blends Encina’s documentarian strengths that have garnered her international recognition and her interest in a highly poetic […]

%d bloggers like this: