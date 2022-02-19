round-2!-morgan-stewart-and-more-celebs-who’ve-welcomed-babies-back-to-back

A tricky transition! Jessica Simpson, April Love Geary and more celebrity parents have given birth to babies back-to-back.

The Newlyweds alum and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed daughter Maxwell in 2012 and were adjusting to life with the 7-month-old when they found out that baby No. 2 was on the way.

“Apparently it was part of God’s plan for my life,” the Open Book author said during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2013. “I was extremely shocked … because I was going through a lot of hormonal changes, trying to get back to the old vibrant Jessica.”

The fashion mogul and the former professional football player welcomed their son, Ace, in June 2013, just 13 months after Maxwell’s arrival.

In September 2018, the Texas native announced via Instagram that she was pregnant with a third child. “SURPRISE,” the actress wrote at the time. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Birdie arrived in March 2019, two years after Simpson told Ellen DeGeneres that she had an IUD and “nothing going … into that uterus.” The singer said, “I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute! You can’t top that.”

Geary, meanwhile, has Irish twins with fiancé Robin Thicke — daughters Mia and Lola, born in February 2018 and February 2019, respectively. Their younger brother, Luca, arrived in December 2020.

“I’m pregnant … again,” the model wrote via Instagram ahead of her baby boy’s birth. “We love consistency.” The California native added on her Instagram Story that she was done expanding her and the “Blurred Lines” singer’s family.

Thicke spoiled Geary as they welcomed their little ones in quick succession. “I try to dote on her, but it’s never enough,” the Masked Singer judge, who also shares son Julian with Paula Patton, exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. “You can never dote too much. When you already have a baby to take care of, you got plenty to do. So the closer we get now, we’re getting really excited and anxious. We’re very ready for this new baby to come.”

