royal-rumba!-prince-william,-duchess-kate-dance-in-belize-on-caribbean-tour

Dancing king and queen — well, one day. Prince William and Duchess Kate continued their royal tour of the Caribbean on Sunday, March 20, and they turned heads as they cut a rug in Hopkins, Belize.

After landing on Saturday, March 19, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, traded in her structured blue Jenny Packham blazer and skirt for a looser Tory Burch dress in a similar shade. The short-sleeve dress looked perfect for staying cool, which was necessary since she and the Duke of Cambridge, 39, worked up a sweat while dancing with the locals.

The pair were spending time in Hopkins to experience Garifuna (also called Garinagu) culture in Hopkins. The Afro-indigenous community showed the royal couple a good time, according to videos on social media. Several clips on Twitter show the future King of England shaking his hips, apparently having a blast with his new acquaintances. Duchess Kate seemed to enjoy herself as well.

A shorter clip was included on their official Instagram, which showed the Cambridges dancing with their hosts, including many young children in bright green outfits.

“It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins,” the caption explained. “Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event!”

The video highlighted traditional food and music and showed a brief glimpse of Will and Kate’s interactions with the citizens. A little girl excitedly showed Duchess Kate her doll and William seemed very focused on conversations with community leaders.

The royal tour is in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s milestone Platinum Jubilee. The couple are visiting on behalf of the long-reigning monarch, 95, and their visit is intended to highlight a handful of countries in the British Commonwealth.

Before heading to Hopkins, the England natives visited a cacao producer to learn more about Belize’s world-famous Maya chocolate making. A set of photos on their social media profiles showed them meeting with the chocolatiers.

“This is Julio, a master in chocolate making with his family and he’s just given us a tour of their cocoa plantation farm here in southern Belize,” the caption of the carousel, shared via Instagram on Sunday, read. “It was an incredible experience to see first hand how this world famous chocolate was made – using all organic products, all grown on their land or nearby. We can see why this is loved all around the world!”

William and Kate — who share children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — got off to a rocky start, though. Their first outing at a sustainable cocoa farm in Indian Creek was canceled amid local protests about colonialism.

“We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location,” the palace told The Guardian in a statement on Saturday. “Further details will be provided in due course.”

Scroll down for photos from their time dancing in Belize: