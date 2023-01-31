Rugg’s resignation at heart of teal dispute by valipomponi 31 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 Sally Rugg is suing Monique Ryan over allegations of unreasonable work hours and calling for an injunction to stop the teal MP from terminating her employment. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Rugg’s resignation at heart of teal dispute” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Rugg’s resignation at heart of teal dispute”