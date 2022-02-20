rumor-patrol!-did-tom-holland-buy-a-house-with-gf-zendaya?

Keys, please? Tom Holland said he can’t wait to get the keys to his new home after reading reports that he bought a house for himself and Zendaya — especially since the Spider-Man actor never paid for a new home.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, February 18, the Uncharted star said he gets a kick out of hearing some of the more “outrageous” rumors about himself. The most recent story resulted in many congratulatory calls that Holland had to awkwardly reject.

“I’ve had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London — which is completely false,” he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The England native, continued, “I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys to this imaginary house.’”

When Seacrest, 47, asked how the rumor started, Holland added, “Honestly, I don’t know.”

While they aren’t moving into a new house together, the Cherry star’s relationship with Zendaya, 25, is going strong. Their long-rumored romance was confirmed in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles, and the two attempted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour started in the late fall.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he explained to GQ in November 2021. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Ahead of Holland’s Uncharted movie hitting theaters, the couple made some rare public appearances. On Wednesday, February 16, Zendaya supported Tom at a screening of his new movie, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, in New York City, and they walked into the Crosby Street Hotel holding hands.

The lovebirds were then spotted at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, February 17, where they watched a New York Rangers hockey game alongside Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer and Holland’s younger brother Harry Holland. The Marvel stars wore jerseys with the number 96 (their birth year) and each other’s names.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The insider added that the actors are “still in the new love phase” of their relationship and “want to spend every moment together” when possible — even if that’s in the middle of a promotional tour.

Tom “adores her” while the Greatest Showman star “thinks he is so smart and funny,” the source added at the time. “They seem to be in it for the long haul together.”