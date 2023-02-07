russia-accuses-us-embassy-of-‘fake-news’-over-ukraine,-threatens-expulsions





Russia has demanded that the US embassy in Moscow stop spreading what Moscow regards as fake news regarding its military operation in Ukraine and has threatened to expel US diplomats, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

The warning included a harsh message to Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, TASS said, citing a senior Russian foreign ministry source who said Tracy had been told she must strictly adhere to Russian law when making any statements about Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine.

US diplomats engaged in what Moscow called “subversive activities” would be expelled, TASS quoted the source as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Moscow.

Russia has made “discrediting” its armed forces a crime punishable by up to five years in jail, while a charge of knowingly distributing “false information” about the military carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Tracy arrived in Moscow last month. February 24 will mark the first anniversary of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he calls a “special military operation.”

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Putin of launching an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and reject his assertion that the operation is designed to protect Russia’s own security from NATO’s eastern enlargement.

‘Inappropriate’

TASS said the official note, which accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia’s internal affairs, had been delivered on Tuesday and had accused US diplomats of making what it called “inappropriate” statements about the Russian leadership.

It did not specify which statements it had in mind.

Tracy was heckled by a crowd of people chanting anti-US slogans late last month as she entered the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow to present her diplomatic credentials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited at the time as telling Tracy he expected her to follow the principle of not interfering in Russia’s internal affairs.

The US Embassy said at the time: “Ambassador Tracy is focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension, protecting the interests of US citizens detained in Russia, and supporting ties between the American and Russian peoples.”

Bilateral relations are near all-time lows.

The United States is Ukraine’s biggest Western backer and has supplied it with modern weaponry – soon to include main battle tanks – and imposed a swathe of new economic sanctions on Russia, all in concert with Western allies.

Read more:

Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

Zelenskyy agrees that western arms to Ukraine do not hit Russia, Scholz says

Russia warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

Vittorio Rienzo