Russia Defense Chief Inspects Front Line as Bakhmut Battle Rages

by Vittorio Ferla
4 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
russia-defense-chief-inspects-front-line-as-bakhmut-battle-rages


Russia’s defense minister has inspected the front line in eastern Ukraine, with the battle for Bakhmut raging and the US offering to pump more money into Kyiv’s survival.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Russia Defense Chief Inspects Front Line as Bakhmut Battle Rages

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: