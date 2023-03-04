Russia Defense Chief Inspects Front Line as Bakhmut Battle Rages by Vittorio Ferla 4 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Russia’s defense minister has inspected the front line in eastern Ukraine, with the battle for Bakhmut raging and the US offering to pump more money into Kyiv’s survival. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Russia Defense Chief Inspects Front Line as Bakhmut Battle Rages” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Russia Defense Chief Inspects Front Line as Bakhmut Battle Rages”