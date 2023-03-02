russia:-europe’s-public-prosecutor-prepares-to-go-after-crime-gangs-behind-sanctions-evasions

THE EUROPEAN Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO) is preparing to go after the gangs circumventing the measures to supply Russia’s war machine.

“This is something that we already have been asked by the Commission — if we can deal with it. And our answer was: ‘Yes, we can do it. We are ready to do it’,” chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi said.

“We have specialised prosecutors. We have offices in 22 member states… We are the only available tool in this moment at the European level that can fight with this kind of criminality.”

Any decision to add sanctions-busters to the EPPO’s targets however will be a political one, taken by the leaders of the EU member states, not all of whom are big fans of the EPPO.

The EU has imposed a series of ten packages of economic sanctions to punish Moscow. Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said sanctions evasion would be a priority for the bloc this year.

Separately, 12 EU governments led by Holland have demanded the establishments of Sanctions Agency modelled on the OFAC in the US. Some MEPs meanwhile want the role to fall to the new AML Authority (AMLA) – a move being opposed by the Commission.

At the launch of its annual report Ms Codruta Kovesi said the EPPO is already investigating frauds that allegedly cost EU taxpayers 14 billion euros — now she wants to go after the smugglers undermining sanctions against Russia.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is charged with probing any offence deemed to have cost the European Union money, which often means tracking international crime gangs and sophisticated cross-border VAT fraud operations.

The office assumed full powers only in June 2021, but when AFP visited Kovesi at her Luxembourg office on Wednesday, she was celebrating both her native Romania’s spring Martisor holiday and the publication of the EPPO’s second annual 100-page report.

The EPPO’s 114 prosecutors have 1,117 active investigations and have frozen suspect funds worth €359M ($383 million – more than seven times the organisation’s budget.

The post RUSSIA: Europe’s Public Prosecutor prepares to go after crime gangs behind sanctions evasions appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata