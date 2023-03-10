Russia Says Mass Protests in Georgia Are Western Coup Attempt by Mata 10 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the protests in Tbilisi were “being orchestrated from abroad” with the aim of creating “an irritant on the borders of Russia.” Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Russia Says Mass Protests in Georgia Are Western Coup Attempt” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Russia Says Mass Protests in Georgia Are Western Coup Attempt”