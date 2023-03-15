Russian fighter jet forces down U.S. drone over Black Sea

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week a Russian fighter jet forced a U.S. Air Force drone down over the Black Sea. The maneuver by the Russian fighter jets caused damage to the propeller of the American MQ-9 Reaper drove.

The Russian jets flew in front of the unmanned drone and dumped fuel on it in attempt to interfere with its flight capability. Then, the Russian jet allegedly mismaneuvered and hit the propeller of the U.S. done, forcing U.S. forces to bring the drone down over International waters.

Military Expert Rebecca Grant joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the significance of this interaction.

valipomponi