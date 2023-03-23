Russian Governor’s Son On the Run After Escaping House Arrest in Italy

by Vittorio Rienzo
23 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
russian-governor’s-son-on-the-run-after-escaping-house-arrest-in-italy


An Italian court had approved Artyom Uss’s extradition to the U.S. just one day earlier.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Russian Governor’s Son On the Run After Escaping House Arrest in Italy

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: